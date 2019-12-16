Mankato Brewery gives back

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Brewery is taking advantage of their popularity, to give back.
Each month the brewery works with a non–profit and every Monday of that month, one dollar from each pint sold goes to the respective organization.
The founder, Tim Tupy, says partnering with non–profits is a piece of an upcoming project.
“Why we started doing a non–profit partnership on Mondays, is that in 2020 we are doing a special release of beers that is designed to give back. So this concept you see in the tap room we will be moving out to the market for cans for a cause," said Tupy.
Once that project begins Tupy says the first organization they will work with is a program with the Lions Program, in efforts to help bring kids 20/20 vision globally.
This month the brewery is partnering with the Mending Spirits Animal Shelter.
They will be hosting a Polka Christmas event, Monday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where people are invited to come listen and sing along to live Polka music.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.