Mankato man charged with pursuit and drug charges after fleeing while under the influence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 37-year-old Brooks Peterson of Mankato allegedly led police through alleys near North Riverfront Drive after not using his turn signal on consecutive turns.
A criminal complaint shows that Peterson was stopped on the 300 Block of North Riverfront Drive, with a juvenile passenger fleeing.
Officers noticed Peterson's slurred speech and dilated eyes upon questioning.
According to the complaint, Peterson admitted to being a long-time drug user and said he had used marijuana earlier in the day.
The juvenile passenger had an outstanding warrant in St. Louis County.
Law enforcement found methamphetamine on her person as well as in the car, along with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Peterson faces two felony charges, including fleeing a peace officer, drug possession and two gross misdemeanor counts which includes one of endangering a child with permitting the sale or possession of a controlled substance.
No court date is listed on the state register.
