Montgomery man dies after snowmobile accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Montgomery man dies following a snowmobile crash in Le Sueur County.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue in Montgomery Township.
The driver of the snowmobile has been identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes of Montgomery.
The report says Haynes was traveling Northbound on the snowmobile trail at a high speed.
Haynes was unable to stop before the Lexington Road crossing and he struck a westbound pick-up truck.
Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.
No alcohol was involved
