Montgomery man dies after snowmobile accident

By Mary Rominger | December 16, 2019 at 7:28 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 7:28 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Montgomery man dies following a snowmobile crash in Le Sueur County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue in Montgomery Township.

The driver of the snowmobile has been identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes of Montgomery.

The report says Haynes was traveling Northbound on the snowmobile trail at a high speed.

Haynes was unable to stop before the Lexington Road crossing and he struck a westbound pick-up truck.

Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

No alcohol was involved

