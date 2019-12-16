People shop locally made items at Makerspace holiday market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 37 vendors sold their homemade and home-grown items at Mankato’s Makerspace Holiday market.
Some items sold were made right there inside the Makerspace.
“If you’ve always wanted to try something but you didn’t have access to the tools or the physical space to do it, that’s what we are here for,” said Makerspace President Joseph Herke.
The space offers a wide variety of tools and classes ranging from ceramics, 3–D printing, welding, glass and wood work and more.
For more information you can visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.