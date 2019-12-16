Public invited to attend Minnesota State Football send-off on Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to the Centennial Student Union (CSU) Hearth Lounge on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato for a public send-off of the Minnesota State Mavericks Football team at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The send-off is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend.
Free parking will be available in Lot 4, just outside of the CSU.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play West Florida at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the NCAA Division II Football Championship game in McKinney, Texas.
The Hearth Lounge is located on the lower level of the Centennial Student Union.
