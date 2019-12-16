Public invited to attend Minnesota State Football send-off on Tuesday

The public is invited to the Centennial Student Union (CSU) Hearth Lounge on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato for a public send-off of the Minnesota State Mavericks Football team at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. (Source: Ally Dudgeon)
By Jake Rinehart | December 16, 2019 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 5:32 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to the Centennial Student Union (CSU) Hearth Lounge on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato for a public send-off of the Minnesota State Mavericks Football team at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The send-off is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend.

Free parking will be available in Lot 4, just outside of the CSU.

[ CLICK HERE to view a campus map ]

The Mavericks are scheduled to play West Florida at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the NCAA Division II Football Championship game in McKinney, Texas.

[ TICKETS ARE ON SALE for the National Championship game; it will also be available on ESPNU ]

The Hearth Lounge is located on the lower level of the Centennial Student Union.

Where is the Hearth Lounge?

The main CSU south entrance offers balcony space that overlooks the Lower Level Hearth Lounge offering a large fireplace study and social event space. Use the CSU 360-Virtual Tour to locate and view this comfortable and popular gathering spot.

