Public invited to share priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history

Public invited to share priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history
The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is inviting Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decades through an online survey. (Source: Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office)
By Jake Rinehart | December 16, 2019 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 3:54 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is inviting Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decades through an online survey.

SHPO says that the results of the survey will guide updates to the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, which sets the objectives for historic preservation efforts around the state through 2030.

The survey is scheduled to close on Jan. 10.

Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 2020-2030

We would like your perspective on historic preservation. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey. Preservation Plan 2020-2030 Meeting in a Box Materials. View our informational video on the Preservation Plan. The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office is updating the existing statewide preservation plan.

The plan will cover the preservation of buildings, objects, archaeological sites and landscapes, but may also address cultural practices, such as folklore, language and traditional music and dance.

The previous Preservation Plan can be found below for reference.

null

null

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.