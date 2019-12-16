Public invited to share priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is inviting Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decades through an online survey.
SHPO says that the results of the survey will guide updates to the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, which sets the objectives for historic preservation efforts around the state through 2030.
The survey is scheduled to close on Jan. 10.
The plan will cover the preservation of buildings, objects, archaeological sites and landscapes, but may also address cultural practices, such as folklore, language and traditional music and dance.
The previous Preservation Plan can be found below for reference.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.