Santa visit, games for kids with special needs coming to St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — At Christmastime, a visit from Santa can be an exciting outing. But for children with special needs, sometimes the environment can be too hectic or stressful.
That’s why the St. Peter American Legion Post No. 37 is hosting a Sensory Santa Visit.
Children with special needs can enjoy a visit with a disability trained Santa in a sensitive and calm environment, with games there designed specifically for them.
Abby Baker, a mother of two children with autism, says the event gives them the opportunity to experience a Christmas event just like everyone else.
“For special needs parents especially when they are going to a typical event it can be so chaotic. And your child can be so sensitive to things, every child with a disability is different. And so you never know if your child will react to a large crowd or whether the lights and sounds will be too much for them,” Baker said.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21.
Doors open for those with special needs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then will be open to everyone from 4 to 6.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.