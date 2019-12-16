Sleepy Eye brings holiday cheer with Elves Christmas Village

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The town celebrated its Elves Christmas Village throughout the town.
The event featured four locations, all with different themed activities inside.
One stop, the Elves Sweet Shop was filled with holiday inspired desserts and treats. Nearby was the Elves Snack Shop, with snacks and hot chocolate to keep warm. Next, a trip to see Santa inside the Depot Museum.
Finally, the Avenue of Trees, where 26 trees lit up the room, all decorated by local businesses.
This is also where girls got the chance to turn into polar princesses.
“They come and pick out a dress then they have their hair and makeup done by a professional stylist. Then they are able to meet with Miss Sleepy Eye and her court and they can take pictures," said event coordinator Nichole Krenz.
“It really is awesome to see them and their eyes get really big and they are like ah princesses!" said Miss Sleepy Eye, Callie Bohnen.
“It really is an honor to both of us...the little girls I think they look up to us," added Sleepy Eye Princess Anna Sellner.
The sponsor of the event, Krenz Real estate, hopes to continue to grow the event in the future.
“We do it for the community as a way for Krenz Real estate give back to the community. Christmas is all about giving," said Nichole Krenz.
“Seeing the community come together and just put something like this on is so awesome to know we have a town like this," said Sellner.
