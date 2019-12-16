Talking about cookies with Kookie Cut-Outs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rachel Britz, owner of Kookie Cut-Outs joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to share some of her holiday cookies and talk about her Christmas Kookie Kits.
A Kookie Kit comes with everyone you need to design your own cookies, including pre-cut cookies and bags of icing. Britz also hosts cookie decorating workshops where she will teach you the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing.
To learn more about Kookie Cut-Outs, order a kit, or sign up for a workshop, visit http://www.kookiecutouts.com/
