Tickets on sale for National Championship game; available on ESPNU
By Jake Rinehart | December 16, 2019 at 3:08 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 3:08 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tickets are now on sale for the NCAA Division II Football Championship Game in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Minnesota State Mavericks will face the West Florida Argonauts at McKinney ISD Stadium at 2 p.m. to determine the national champion.

Each school has access to 2,000 reserved and general admission tickets. Tickets cost $20 for general admission seats and $25 for reserved seats.

Seating has been reserved for Minnesota State fans directly behind the team’s bench.

[ CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the DII Football National Championship Game ]

Fans interested in attending are encouraged to use promo code “Home" when purchasing their tickets.

Availability for these reserved tickets is scheduled to expire at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Fans who are unable to travel to Texas for the game can still view the game on ESPNU or on the ESPN app.

