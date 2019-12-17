Amber Alerts in Fla., N.Y. may involve unknown kidnappers

"What we're asking our community to do for us is we're looking for a white vehicle, four door, older model… an older white male possibly driving it," said T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "And what the information we've been receiving is that it's been playing the loud children's music, and we're searching for that vehicle because we'd like to ask that individual some questions and have to have an opportunity to talk to them."