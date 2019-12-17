DFL announces 2020 Democratic presidential primary ballot options

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party Chairman Ken Martin announced Tuesday that he had submitted the names of the presidential candidates that have qualified for the Minnesota primary ballot to the Secretary of State.
The following candidates will appear on the Minnesota ballot:
- Amy Klobuchar
- Andrew Yang
- Bernie Sanders
- Cory Bookers
- Deval Patrick
- Elizabeth Warren
- Joe Biden
- John Delaney
- Julián Castro
- Marianne Williamson
- Michael Bennet
- Michael Bloomberg
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tom Steyer
- Tulsi Gabbard
Voters who are undecided will have the option to select “uncommitted” on their ballot.
The Minnesota presidential primary will be hosted on March 3, with early voting in the primary beginning on Jan. 17.
