Engelbrecht sentenced to life without parole

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — A St. James man was sentenced to life without parole for killing his wife and stepdaughter in June 2018.
Scott Francis Engelbrecht had previously faced two counts of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in the 2nd Degree for the killings of his wife, 67-year-old Joyce Ann Engelbrecht, and stepdaughter, 43-year-old Rachel Elaine Linder.
During the trial, Engelbrecht had claimed that Linder had shot and killed Joyce Ann Engelbrecht and that he had accidentally shot Rachel as he chased after her.
Engelbrecht was found guilty on all charges on Nov. 8.
On Monday, Engelbrecht was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for his actions. He will report immediately to serve his sentence.
