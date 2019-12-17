Holiday Sharing Tree distributes thousands of gifts to children in need

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — It’s distribution day for the Holiday Sharing Tree Program, which brought Christmas cheer to those in need across southern Minnesota on Tuesday.
In its 34th year of distribution, the program will gift nearly 3,000 presents to approximately 2,900 people.
It offers an outlet for donors to provide necessities to those in need around Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties.
“For most of these recipients, it’s the only gift they’ll receive this holiday season. For everyone who has helped out on this project, just know that the smiles that we see today makes this all worthwhile,” Program Director Liz Thiesse said.
Since the Holiday Sharing Tree began in 1985, over 63,000 gifts have been provided.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.