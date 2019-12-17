Jessica Potter shares some Christmas history with antique ornaments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 this Morning to share some history with antique Christmas decorations.
The ornaments are in BECHS’s collection, and were made by the Shiny Brite Company. Made by a German immigrant named Max Eckardt, who moved to the U.S. before World War II. The Ornaments are made from different metals. for example, when metal was being rationed during WWII, they made clear ornaments. All of the designs were hand painted.
The BECHS’s Christmas at the Hubbard House will be ending after this coming weekend (Dec. 20-22). Also ending soon is the “Believe It or Not” exhibit, ending Dec. 31.
To learn more about the Blue Earth County Historical Society and its events, visit https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/
