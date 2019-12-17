Kinect Education Program aims to combat education gap

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Data shows Minnesota has one of the lowest graduation rates of any state for students of color.
In 2017 two women entrepreneurs launched the company Kinect Education Group to combat the issue.
Together they developed authored books, posters and training programs to promote inclusion and equity. They believe creating an equity-minded environment can help the success of diverse and low-income students.
“With 34% students of color in our school system, we only have around 4% teachers of color. So we realized there’s just this huge need to help students succeed and the best way to do that is to help build an inclusive learning environment,” said Co-Founder Kelly Meier.
One of the tools they offer is their training decks designed for specific scenarios.
“Through research we’ve created scenarios that reflect what you might see in organizations today. So if you get ‘speed hate’ if you will, you’ll go through conversations of bias, stereotype, threats in the real world and see what those scenarios might look like," said Co-Founder Briana Williamson.
With that they hold workshops nationally for teachers on how to handle and avoid situations of bias.
Their work branches further than the education system, offering training for corporate, nonprofits and law enforcement.
