Lorna Landvik, last installment in North Mankato library’s author series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bestselling author, Lorna Landvik, is visiting North Mankato Tuesday for the final installment of the North Mankato library’s fall and winter author series.
Landvik specializes in fiction.
She grew up in North Dakota and is a fan of the Betsy-Tacy series.
The library is changing the pace with their last installment of their author series as Landvik doubles as a comedian.
“Yup, Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons and then her most recent one is Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes), so it sounds pretty interesting, and she has one that is Best to Laugh and Oh My Stars,” said Hallie Uhrich, teen/outreach librarian for the North Mankato library.
Landvik will be at the Police Annex in North Mankato at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will offer books for sale.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.