Mankato Brewery hosts polka players

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As part of a charitable cause, the Mankato Brewery hosted a pair of polka players for its weekly Giving Mondays event on Monday evening.
Every month of the year the brewery picks a nonprofit charity, and on Mondays, a portion of their beer sales are donated with this month’s charity being Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.
“Everybody’s got a soft place in their heart for pets. Especially this time of year when it’s so important because the shelters are full, and people are buying dogs, so it’s just another really great thing we can do for the community. The community just supports us so much and who doesn’t like a dog or cat? There’s nothing cuter,” Taproom Manager Lyza Wilde said.
Mending Spirits is a volunteer foster-based animal rescue in Mankato with foster homes located in the surrounding area.
