Mankato School Board approves future academic calendars, tiered busing system

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the Mankato Area Public Schools’ School Board approved upcoming academic calendars and a tiered busing system Monday evening.
Beginning in fall 2020, elementary schools will start at approximately 7:50 a.m., while middle and senior high schools beginning at 8:25 and 8:35, respectively.
Superintendent Paul Peterson said that the final staggered start schedule will be approved in January 2020. The proposed stagged start schedule has been included in the table below.
The school board also voted to approve the proposed 1.3% increase to the property tax levy.
Additionally, the school board voted on and approved an academic calendar for 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022.
The approval of the academic calendar means that students will have a shorter spring break, but will finish the academic year in the first week in June.
Peterson also reported that the school district’s enrollment grew by 2% this academic year, bringing the total number of students in the Mankato Area Public School District to 8,680.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.