Minnesota Department of Agriculture reopens enrollment for dairy assistance program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reopening the enrollment in its Dairy Assistance, Investment and Relief Initiative program.
Eligible dairy producers can apply for the second round of payments until December 31, 2019.
Dairy producers with five years of coverage through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage Program who have not already successfully enrolled in Minnesota’s dairy assistance program are eligible to apply.
Also in order to qualify, farmers must have produced less than 160,000 hundredweight of milk in 2018. They will be paid based on production levels, up to 50,000 cwt of milk produced in 2018.
A direct link to the application and more information can be found here.
