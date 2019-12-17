Minnesota State’s Klitzke earns NSIC honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The MSU Women’s Basketball team currently holds a 6-2 record on the season.
A big player in the team’s success is senior guard Kirstin Klitzke, who was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week on Monday.
Last week the team topped Winona State and Upper Iowa. In those two contests, Klitzke averaged 17.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds.
The Montrose, Minnesota, native went 4-6 on three-pointers and was perfect at the free-throw line.
The team is back in action this week with a road game against Concordia St. Paul on Wednesday before they host the Golden Bears on Saturday.
