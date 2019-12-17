North Mankato City Council approves 2020 funding budget

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved its funding budget for 2020 during its last meeting of the year on Monday.
Included in the budget is the city’s Capital Improvement Project, which allocates funds for city-wide improvement projects.
Of the total amount within the funds approved, $5.5 million was allocated for the proposed indoor recreational facility at Caswell Park.
“The 2021 to 2024 Capital Improvement Plan is approximately $30 million. Of that $30 million, five and a half includes an allocation to improvements to the Caswell Regional Sporting Complex,” City Administrator John Harrenstein said.
City officials say the council has elected to get a matching amount of money from the state to construct the indoor field house so that the park may be used year-round.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.