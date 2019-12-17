Over 300 kids with flu-like symptoms absent from school in Shakopee

The outbreak Monday was at Shakopee West Middle School, but health officials say there’s a chance it started at a school 2 and a half miles away.

Over 300 kids with flu-like symptoms absent from school in Shakopee
By KEYC Online Staff | December 17, 2019 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 1:13 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sickness is spreading through Minnesota schools, forcing hundreds of kids to stay home.

This week, at least 322 students were absent from West Middle School in Shakopee, that's nearly 30-percent of the entire student body.

The outbreak Monday was at Shakopee West Middle School, but health officials say there’s a chance it started at a school 2 and a half miles away.

Officials say 100 Sunpath elementary students were absent because of flu-like symptoms last week, which was 15 percent of the school.

“There’s quite a concern that there have been children from Sunpath elementary who have siblings at west junior high and have probably brought it back home.”

Common flu symptoms to watch for include a fever over one-hundred degrees, a cough, and a sore throat.

Health officials say it also comes on more suddenly than a cold.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.