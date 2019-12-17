Small Business Revolution to announce top-5 finalists; Waseca watch party planned

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca small businesses are preparing to find out whether or not the city breaks the top five in the Small Business Revolution competition for the reality TV series.
Each year, Small Business Revolution gives one small town and its small businesses $500,000.
The city was named among the Top 10 towns in the running.
Businesses and residents will learn if they break the top five on Jan. 14.
There will be a watch party at the Waseca Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Small businesses are encouraging residents and others to use #MyWaseca and to tag Small Business Revolution (@smbizrevolution on Twitter) and Deluxe Corporation (@deluxecorp on Twitter) in their posts to show support.
If the town breaks the top five, the winner will be decided with a public vote.
“It helps boost our community. It gets us out there for surrounding people that might not know what our community has to offer yet. So if your friend shares and that friend shares and they see it, it just boosts to show all our wonderful stores and establishments that we have around the community,” 4-Seasons Athletics, LLC Owner Jaala Miller said.
Gov. Tim Walz had made visits to the community in preparation for the upcoming announcement.
