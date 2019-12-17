Taking precautions against radon

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Radon is a natural product of Uranium that is in the ground pretty much everywhere in the world.
You can't see it, smell it or detect it with a normal radiation detector.
"Twenty-thousand people in the United States will die this year from radon. Radon is the number two killer behind cigarette smoking for lung cancer across the country,” Community Development Manager Rick Jeddeloh said.
Officials consider anything under four for radon levels to be safe.
With 53 to 68% of homes in the Mankato area exceeding radon levels of four or higher, we have some of the highest levels of radon in the continental United States.
“The damage it does is when you breathe it. It damages the lung cells. The good news is it doesn’t go anywhere else. That’s it. You breathe it in and breathe it out. Although it has been associated with cancer, it’s not associated with any of the other cancers you can think of,” explained Andrew Roberts, a physics professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
In Minnesota, The American Cancer Society estimates 2,260 deaths due to lung cancer this year.
We can all do our part in lowering that for a small price: Invest in a Radon Detection Kit.
A detection kit works best placed in the lowest part of your house, leaving it out for three to four days before sending the results in.
If results come back with levels above four, you might need further extensive testing.
“It’s the Christmas Season. You hang up your stocking, you hang up your Christmas lights, so hang up your radon detector and check it now. Your house is enclosed now because it’s winter. You wouldn’t want to test for radon in the summer where your windows are open. You want it when your house is enclosed for a month,” Jeddeloh added.
A radon detection kit costs anywhere from $10 to $20, a small price to pay compared to getting a grim diagnosis.
