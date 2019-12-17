Two Mavericks named to USC Scholar All-Central/North Region Teams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two members of the Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team were named to United Soccer Coaches (USC) Scholar All-Central/North Region Team for their efforts this season.
Senior midfield Alesha Duccini was named to the first team, while teammate Bri Ciaccio was named to the third team.
Duccini recorded six goals and two assists during the season, including a pair of goals in under a minute that helped Minnesota State advance past Grand Valley State in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.
In her four-year career, Duccini played 6,257 minutes, which ranks fifth all-time in Minnesota State history.
Ciaccio finished her Minnesota State career with six goals scored and five assists.
The Mavericks were able to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament his year, which was the first time they have reached that point in the tournament since 2012.
To be eligible for this award athletes must be at least a junior with a minimum grade-point-average of 3.3, on a 4.0 scale, and start more than 50% of all matches, while being an elite player.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.