Blue Earth County to offer free holiday lights recycling

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department will be offering free recycling for strands of holiday lights at no cost to Blue Earth County residents.
The Holiday Lights Recycling Program will be available from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10 and will ensure that lights are properly recycled.
Collection bins for this program will be available at city halls throughout the county, including in Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mapleton, Pemberton, Skyline, St. Clair and Vernon Center.
In Mankato, bins will be available at the Intergovernmental Center and Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse.
For more information about bin locations and hours of operation or to learn more about the Holidays Light Recycling Program, visit Blue Earth County’s web page.
