Burglary suspects sought by Renville County authorities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County seek the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.
The sheriff’s office says two men were caught on a surveillance camera burglarizing a Franklin Amstar on Sunday night.
If you can help identify the suspects or vehicle seen in these photos, contact investigators or submit a tip online, the link can be found on our website.
Law enforcement says no information is too minor and reminds potential tipsters that monetary compensation is available for information leading to identification of the suspected burglars.
If you have any tips in regards to the burglary, The Renville County Sheriff’s Office asks you please contact Investigator Jeff Nelson at (320) 523-3773 / jeffn@renvillecountymn.com or submit an anonymous tip via crime stoppers at this link:
As always, any information submitted is eligible for a Crime Stoppers monetary reward.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.