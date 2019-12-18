Cambria celebrates 16th annual Christmas Lights Extravaganza

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Cambria hosted its 16th annual Christmas Lights Extravaganza during the weekend of Dec. 14.
To celebrate the event, the Le Sueur-based company transformed its 1 million square foot processing facility into the North Pole.
The event brought together Cambria employees and Le Sueur County community members to celebrate the holiday season.
The event included warm beverages, a wide array of seasonal food, carolers, kids’ crafts, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer.
Cambria is a leading family-owned, American-made natural stone producer.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.