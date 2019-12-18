Changes coming to University Square; Weggy’s expanding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - University Square is anticipating a couple of changes, including a Weggy’s on campus expansion and a new donut shop.
According to University Square’s general manager, Weggy’s on campus is increasing their seating by 35 percent.
The space will also be available for meetings, parties and special events.
In addition a new donuts shop will be opening next door.
Krusty's Donuts will offer fresh donuts made from scratch.
Staff says the hope to host a soft opening in the next few weeks.
