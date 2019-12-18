The FOCP’s holiday distribution sees record number of children enrolled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Feeding Our Community Partners holiday event is preparing students for the winter break with food boxes.
Over $1,000 families across 38 area schools were given nutritious boxes of food worth $35.
For each child, boxes had 12 days’ worth of breakfast, lunch, and snacks.
“12 days is a long time to be outside of school and a lot of these kids really depend on that breakfast and lunch that they get from school on the weekdays,” FOCP’s program manager Emily Geiger said.
Loaves of bread, PB&J, milk vouchers, cereal, fruits and vegetables were included to help tie over families for the holiday break.
The program also featured boxes prepared for those with food allergies and diet restrictions, for the record number of registered families.
In addition, Blue Earth Taxi provided free rides to the Mankato Civic Center.
Other partners like Kiwanis donated items for an additional food shelf and Alliances and Outreach for Kids brought brand new books.
To help bring all of the resources to life, Mayo Clinic Health Systems brought financial support and volunteers.
“FOCP is a local non–profit and we’re proud to support those local non–profits and the efforts that are going on in the community – especially around health and wellness,” Mayo Clinic Health System’s Christi Wilking said.
For steps to enroll a child and donate visit: https://www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/index.html.
