Highway 14/15 bridge now open

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Police Department announced Wednesday that the Highway 14/15 bridge is now open.
New Ulm Police also asks that drivers use caution as there are still workers present today.
Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. Crews and landscapers will return in the spring to complete aesthetic work, but no detours will be needed.
The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm.
