Indivisible group holds ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rally in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Indivisible group of St. Peter and Greater Mankato held a “Nobody Is Above the Law” rally in St. Peter Tuesday.
Demonstrators called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump as they lined sidewalks near Minnesota Square Park.
The rally is part of a nationwide effort where demonstrators demand that the U.S. House of Representatives remove President Donald Trump from office.
The nationwide rallies come just one day before the Democrat–majority House is expected to vote to impeach Trump.
“Frankly, it’s been an abuse of power by the Democrats trying to influence the 2020 election and I don’t think it’s going to work for them. In fact, it’s boomeranging on them,” says Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
The rally is one of hundreds occurring across the country in all 50 states.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.