Learning about Blood flow Restriction Cups with Bodikey Physical Therapy

Learning about Bloodflow Restriction Cups with Bodikey Physical Therapy
By Benjamin Broze | December 18, 2019 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:48 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Matthew Hodgden, owner of Bodikey Physical Therapy joins KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss Blood flow Restriction Cups.

The cups allow a person in physical therapy to gain strength much more quickly. They are more often used for those who are post-surgical, and most often those who are athletes.

To learn more about Blood Flow Restriction, Hodgden says you can visit Bodikey Physical Therapy at https://www.bodikey.com/

Or you can learn more from sites like Tria at https://tria.com/services/physical-therapy/blood-flow-restriction/

