Learning about Blood flow Restriction Cups with Bodikey Physical Therapy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Matthew Hodgden, owner of Bodikey Physical Therapy joins KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss Blood flow Restriction Cups.
The cups allow a person in physical therapy to gain strength much more quickly. They are more often used for those who are post-surgical, and most often those who are athletes.
To learn more about Blood Flow Restriction, Hodgden says you can visit Bodikey Physical Therapy at https://www.bodikey.com/
Or you can learn more from sites like Tria at https://tria.com/services/physical-therapy/blood-flow-restriction/
