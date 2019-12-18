Mankato Loyola Catholic School wraps gifts for families in local parishes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For nearly 40 years, Mankato Loyola Catholic School has been raising money and donating gifts to low-income families.
Loyola has served around 600 families from their local parishes in the last 38 years in their Christmas Basket Family program.
Each class at Loyola gathers money and non-perishable food to donate to the program and this year the school is wrapping gifts and essential items for 14 families.
“I feel like this is more like Loyola tradition because service has been one of our pillars here and it’s really essential through our curriculum, especially through our theology classes, we’re always taught that service is one of the biggest things we can do to give back,” said Key Club president and Loyola Catholic School student, Holly Huynh.
Winter essentials such as hats, sweatshirts and pants are also gifted to get those families through the season.
