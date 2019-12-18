Mankato Symphony Orchestra appoints new Interim Executive Director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra has been serenading residents of southern Minnesota with beautiful music for more than 70 years.
The nonprofit recently announced Bethel Balge as new Interim Executive Director.
Balge is heavily involved with music on the campuses of Martin Luther College and Bethany Lutheran College.
Balge says she's excited to work to strengthen the already stable program.
“I look forward to cultivating relationships with the board members, orchestra and the community. It’s just an exciting, vibrant time,” Balge said.
Balge went on to add that she is honored just to be involved with the nonprofit.
