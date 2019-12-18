Mavericks set for upcoming National Title tilt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Football team is one win away from hoisting a national title for the first time in program history.
We caught up with the team before the Mavericks take off for McKinney, Texas, the home of the 2019 Division II National Championship.
“Just being in this position is so exciting. It’s something we’ve been working for for so long. We’ve been talking about it since freshman year. It took longer than we wanted to, but we’re here, we’re ready, and we’re excited to get down there," wide-receiver Shane Zylstra said.
The Mavericks are back in the Division II National Championship for the second time in six years.
For Mankato native and senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte, it’s an opportunity to finish his career with an exclamation point.
“It means everything. I’ve been around the program for a long time with it being my family. To have this opportunity to go down to Texas, it will be special. We hope to bring it back for the city of Mankato. We get tremendous support, it’ll be a great way to end the last ride,” Schlicte explained.
The last time MSU played in a national title game was back in 2014 and Head Coach Todd Hoffner is keeping the message simple for a squad loaded with talent.
“Experience is the best teacher, right? First, you get the lesson, the experience. Wisdom is helpful, as long as we can share those experiences with our players. I’ve tried to tell them that the most important thing is, the hoopla is great, the excitement, the glory, the pyrotechnics you name it. That stuff is awesome, absorb it, take it in, but you have to focus on the task at hand. That’s tackling, blocking, just playing a football game to the best of your ability for a three and a half hour window,” Hoffner said.
Minnesota State will hit the field for the national title game in McKinney, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, against West Florida. The game will also be broadcast on ESPNU.
