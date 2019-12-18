New Ulm Gateway project complete

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 617 days have now passed since crews broke ground for the New Ulm Gateway Project.
Since then, two bridges have been completely replaced, one bridge implemented, and three new roundabouts to make for safer intersections.
“This was a really important one for the region, Highway 14 corridor and various political groups associated with it and political groups,” Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Project Manager Todd Kjolstad said.
Like every large construction job, there were a couple of hiccups along the way with Mother Nature lending no favors.
As soon as ground was broken, ready for it to begin, two snowstorms hit, keeping rivers at their already high levels.
“In general with the contractor we were able to do a lot of the land stuff and we didn’t really get behind too bad. It worked out really well. In fact, we were able to open the interchange at 14, 15 and 21 in August of this past year,” Kjolstad added.
The City of New Ulm experienced an increase of traffic along Broadway and other major routes throughout town as well as a decrease of traffic and activity along the Highway 14 Corridor.
“Hopefully there are some redevelopment opportunities in the corridor. We did have one business open during the project, the coffee shop that opened, so I think with the increased traffic that corridor will return to normal for the fueling stations and everything,” Assistant City Engineer Joseph Stadheim stated.
Above all else, having this complete means a safer route for motorists to travel to and from town.
"I am also on the fire department and we had quite the run of accidents there and usually when there is an accident at the old interchange, it was more of the severe nature. If anything is out there now, it’s going to be minor fender-benders through the roundabout and stuff like that so hopefully, the personal injury accidents are much lower,” explained Stadheim.
And with traffic changing, other routes may be affected.
MnDOT would like motorists to pay close attention around the County Road 37 region heading in and out of town.
“Highway 14 traffic will no longer be stopping there so we want to make sure people on 37, especially heading back to the north, realize they have to stop and Highway 14 traffic will not,” Kjolstad added.
