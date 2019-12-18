North Mankato City Council approves grant application for Safe Routes to School at Hoover Elementary

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday to apply for a funding grant application for Safe Routes to School improvements around Hoover Elementary.
Almost $360,000 is eligible for state funding for improvements that would widen sidewalks on Marie Lane and Lookout Drive. The multiuse sidewalks would allow for both walkers and bikers.
“Some of the segments that we’re improving have sidewalks, but they’re in very poor condition right now. So these would enhance the ability to walk and bike to school as well as just the overall community, pedestrian and biking community,” City Engineer Dan Sarff said.
Dakota Meadows and Bridges Community School have already received funding for safe routes improvements on their campuses as North Mankato continues efforts to improve safety.
