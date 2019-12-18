Senior living communities wrap gifts for families in housing crisis

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Affordable Housing partnered with Freedom Home Care and area senior living communities to wrap holiday gifts donated to families in a housing crisis.
Gifts purchased by donations from community members in the Mankato and St. Peter area, the communities that Partners for Affordable Housing serves, are wrapped by volunteers in the senior living community.
Items such as cleaning supplies and gifts for children for those families living in Partners for Affordable Housing shelters were wrapped with care during the season of giving.
“At this time of year, I’m just really grateful for the things that my family has and I just want to give to others and so these are people that are very, very much in need because they don’t have basic shelter, that’s one of the three basic needs, food, shelter and clothing and, of course, love,” Partners for Affordable Housing Communications Manager Kirsten Becker said.
If you’d like to donate household items, gifts or make a monetary donation to Partners for Affordable Housing, donations can be made at their Mankato location at 151 Good Counsel Drive and their St. Peter location the Union Street Place, formerly known as the St. Peter Motel.
