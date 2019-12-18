Wisconsin Lutheran College outlasts Martin Luther College for victory

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Wisconsin Lutheran College defeated the Martin Luther College Knights by a score of 75-67 Tuesday night in New Ulm.
The contest was back-and-forth since the opening tipoff, with Wisconsin Lutheran heading into halftime with 37-36 lead. Martin Luther led 50-49 midway through the second half, but Wisconsin Lutheran would pull away during the final four minutes of the ballgame.
Martin Luther was led in scoring by Jacob Price, who scored a career-high 16 points in 19 minutes of action for the Knights. Micah Kieselhorst added 11 points and six rebounds, while Jack Heichelbech scored 10 points.
Wisconsin Lutheran was led in scoring by Alex VanCrete and Matty Farner, who both finished the contest with a double-double. VanCrete scored 12 points and secured 12 rebounds, while Farner added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.