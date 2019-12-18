Woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly biting man and threatening with a knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman faces multiple assault charges, including one with a dangerous weapon after allegedly threatening people with a knife.
21-year-old Esther Onami of Plymouth allegedly bit the leg of man sharing the apartment with another defendant following an argument over noise levels.
According to a criminal complaint, the situation had deescalated and the victim went to shower when his girlfriend had yelled for him.
The girlfriend then said Onami entered the room with a butcher knife asking where the alleged victim was.
The complaint shows another roommate was able to take the knife from Onami before police arrived.
Following public safety's investigation, Onami appeared "significantly intoxicated" and resisted arrest for which she faces two counts of obstructing the legal process.
In addition to those charges, Onami is charged two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, and 3 other misdemeanor assault charges.
She is due in court December 26.
