Audition dates announced for upcoming State Street Theater Co. production

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — State Street Theater Co. will be hosting auditions for its upcoming production of “Over the River and Through the Woods” in New Ulm.
Auditions have been scheduled for:
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 18
Roles are available for three men and three women. All who are interested are encouraged to audition, including first-time actors and actresses.
Auditions will be a cold read from the script. Auditions will be hosted at State Street Theater Company in New Ulm, located at 1 North State Street. Anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to enter at Washington Street parking lot and use the backstage door.
Rehearsals will be hosted from January through April, with performances scheduled for April 17 to April 19.
For more information, email statestreettheater@gmail.com or call (507) 359-9990.
The production of “Over the River and Through the Woods” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
