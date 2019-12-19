Donations to Mankato Salvation Army to be doubled on Friday, Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Community members are encouraged to give to the Mankato Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, when local sponsors will double all donations.
Donations to the Mankato Salvation Army go towards funding for programs that provide food, shelter, clothing, rent and energy assistance, as well as other vital services for residents in the greater Mankato area.
“The Mankato Salvation Army is grateful to our sponsors for their commitment to helping us serve this community,” said Major Jonathan Fjellman, leader of the Mankato Salvation Army. “We encourage everybody to double their donation this Saturday and help us fight for good.”
Bell-ringers are still needed at all locations to help the Mankato Salvation Army reach its annual kettle goal of $195,000. Those looking to be a bell-ringer can register at www.RegisterToRing.com.
All the money collected at Red Kettles in Mankato stays in Blue Earth County helping local community members.
“By the time people get to the Salvation Army, they have exhausted all their resources and we literally are their final hope. For people that are living on a restricted budget, if they have an emergency come up, it’s impossible to figure out where those extra dollars are going to come from so hopefully Salvation Army can provide that piece of hope,” Mankato Salvation Army Business Administrator Leslie Johnson explained.
Community members can participate by donating at any of the Salvation Army Red Kettles at participating locations in the map below.
In addition, community members can also give to the Mankato Salvation Army online at SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato or by calling (800) SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769).
Up to $34,750 worth of matching funds is available to the Mankato Salvation Army from three private donors and individuals, businesses and organizations in the Mankato area.
