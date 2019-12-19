Gustavus Adolphus robotics students make, gift remote-controlled wheelchair for child

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A 2-year-old and his mother received a remote-controlled wheelchair built by robotics students at Gustavus Adolphus College Wednesday.
The remote-controlled wheelchair was built for Henry by students after Go! Therapy in St. Peter saw an article on a robotics team in Farmington, Minnesota, who had done something similar.
Students in Chuck Niederriter’s course presented the robotic coupe to Henry who then took it for a test ride.
“We put a message out to Facebook looking for robotics teams in the area to see who would be interested in helping us out. Chuck and the team reached out to us, so right away we started thinking about patients that would benefit from it and we thought of Henry right away,” said Samantha Olson from GO! Therapy.
Students in the robotics course often do outreach programs within the community including demonstrations of the gadgets built in their course.
