How to keep your skin healthy during the winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It's that time of year when our skin starts to get dryer as temperatures drop.
“So it gets rid of the dead skin cells. So it’s the perfect time of year to do this,” Skin Essentials Nurse Practitioner Lisa Montag said.
The treatment, which takes about 30 minutes to do, is one way to help out dry skin during the winter.
“It doesn’t hurt at all,” Montag added.
Montag says anyone can benefit and the process is simple.
“So it does extractions, it exfoliates and it infuses a serum.”
“Especially in regards to our skin, the cold, dry weather just attributes to more dry skin,” Nurse Practitioner Crista Wilkening explained.
Dry skin is a common problem during this time of year and can lead to mild to severe symptoms.
As Wilkening explains, as skin becomes dry, cracked and irritated, it can become a portal of entry for bacteria.
The solution can be as basic as applying a good moisturizer.
“With it being a cold, dry season, and also being a long season, picking out the right product, putting it on every day, especially after a shower, that’s important because you’re helping to trap in lost moisture.”
“Another tip from dermatologists is to actually use warmer water instead of hot water because hot water tends to remove oils from the skin faster when you’re either washing your hands or taking a shower.”
Wilkening recommends avoiding using harsh soaps.
She also says oil-based creams are more effective in trapping moisture.
Paying attention to the ingredients in products is also important.
“We like everything to be fragrance-free, looking for products that have no scent, also that do not contain formaldehyde.”
