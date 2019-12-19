Ice carving, final visit from Santa highlight weekend at Kiwanis Holiday Lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ice carving and a final visit from Santa Claus highlight some of the events happening at Kiwanis Holiday Lights this weekend.
Ice carvers Joe Christensen and Adam Scholljegerdes of Sakatah Carvers will create a festive holiday train from 24 solid blocks of ice beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Each block of ice weighs approximately 300 pounds.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said that because of the sculpture’s new location this year along the driving loop, carving will be visible to those who choose to drive or walk.
Santa will be available to greet children in his house, which is located in the farm area, between 5 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is open each night until Dec. 31 and is free and open to the public.
More information about Kiwanis Holiday Lights can be found by visiting KiwanisHolidayLights.com.
