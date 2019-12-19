Kato Engineering celebrates reaching its fundraising goal for Mankato United Way

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The employees of a local company rallied together to raise over $30,000 for United Way of Mankato Wednesday.
Kato Engineering matched their employees’ contributions and donated $65,000 to the United Way, but not without an incentive.
Pie is a staple of the holiday season, and employees at Kato Engineering got a taste of their own as they were rewarded for their hard work.
Employees at Nidec/Kato Engineering celebrated their contributions to United Way by dishing out pies in the face of company leaders and shaving their heads.
“Kato Engineering has been a long–term giving business for us within our community with the United Way for many, many years. It’s been a big asset to what happens with hitting our goal. They have a great group of employees that rally together and make things happen,” says Mankato United Way CEO Barb Kaus.
Kato has contributed to United Way for the past 20 years.
“This time of year some people have hardships or maybe are a little unfortunate. Anytime you can give back to the community that you live in for people who are maybe going through an adverse time is just really important. Our employees just really stepped up and showed that they really care about the community that they live,” says Kato Engineering President Kevin Newman.
With more contributions from the community coming in, United Way is close to reaching its goal.
“We’re $102,000 away from hitting our goal of $2.6 million. We’re getting really close we just need other individuals who haven’t given yet, or if you want to give more than what you’ve given, please do so. It doesn’t matter how much someone gives. If everyone gave something we’ll be able to surpass that goal and help more than the 51,000 people who need our help,” says Kaus.
United Way is excepting contributions for the holiday season through January.
