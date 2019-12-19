Lamberton Picks Allina to operate clinic

LAMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Lamberton is joining Springfield in picking Allina Health to run the clinic currently operated by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Under the agreement, Allina Health will assume operations of Lamberton clinic located at 310 Main Street this spring. Along with providing primary care services, Allina Health will also expand its partnership with Lamberton Valley View Manor and engage the community in exploring any partnership needs for
The Allina Health clinic in Lamberton plans to be fully operational in spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.