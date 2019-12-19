Local town halls begin collecting holiday lights to improve recycling contamination

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is an initiative on behalf of Blue Earth County to limit the contamination in your recycling bin.
Last year the county had 5–percent contamination in its total recycling.
In efforts to lower that percentage, 11 area town halls are collecting Christmas lights.
According to County officials, aside from not being a recyclable item, recycling Christmas lights can be dangerous for workers as they have a tendency to get tangled in machines.
They're just one of many items that end up in recycling bins when they shouldn't.
“China about two years ago decided that they were going to stop taking our recycling from the United States because it was highly contaminated with garbage. Some common contaminates can be shredded paper and plastic bags,”Blue Earth County recycling coordinator Mollie Kjellesvig said.
The collection will run from January 6th-10th at your local town hall.
Last year, 900 pounds of Christmas lights were collected.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.